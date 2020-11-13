Dogs seized in 'illegal puppy sales' raid in Brighton
Five dogs have been seized from a traveller site in Brighton as part of an investigation into allegations of illegal puppy sales.
Police, trading standards and the RSPCA raided the caravan site in St Michael's Way and two other properties on Friday.
Four puppies and an adult dog were seized under consumer protection and animal welfare laws.
Brighton and Hove City Council said it aimed to prosecute "anyone involved in this illegal and appalling trade".
An investigation began following the "illegal sale of a significant number of puppies in the city", it said.
Alleged offences under Lucy's Law - new legislation introduced in April which bans the sale of puppies by third parties - are being investigated, the council said.