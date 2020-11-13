Abdul Deghayes death: Drug dealer jailed for murder
- Published
A drug dealer convicted of murdering a customer has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years.
Abdul Deghayes, 22, was stabbed eight times by 37-year-old Daniel Macleod in Brighton on 16 February 2019.
He was the third of his parents' four sons to be killed after two of his brothers died fighting in Syria.
Mr Deghayes father said he accepted Macleod's "sorrow" on the condition he would jointly form a "trust" in his son's name to help drug addicts.
Abubaker Deghayes said his son had been a "joyful" character, but added he was not an "innocent angel".
Addressing Macleod directly in court, Mr Deghayes said in his victim impact statement: "You looked me in the eyes many times and I remember you said you are sorry. I want to take that at face value."
On the night of the stabbing, Mr Deghayes and his friend had arranged to meet Macleod, from Lambeth, south London, to buy cocaine outside a block of flats called Hanover Court.
But when the victim left his car to conduct the deal, Macleod, of Gypsy Road, attacked him.
He denied murder, claiming he was acting in self-defence, and said he was "ashamed" at his involvement in the drug trade.
Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie thanked the court for rejecting Macleod's defence, adding that he had carried out a "brutal" and "sustained" attack that Mr Deghayes had "desperately tried to avoid, as was evidenced by the defensive wounds that he suffered to his hands".
Mr Deghayes twin Abdullah was killed in 2016 aged 18 while their brother Jaffar, 17, was killed in 2014 while trying to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's government.
They are survived by a fourth brother, Amer, a former finance student, who had also travelled to Syria.