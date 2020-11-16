Daniel Appleton 'beat pensioner and wife to death with walking stick'
A man beat an elderly woman to death with her own walking stick before using it to kill his wife, a court has heard.
Daniel Appleton killed 76-year-old Sandy Seagrave and his wife Amy, 32, outside a house in Crawley Down, West Sussex, on 22 December, Hove Crown Court was told.
Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis QC said Mr Appleton was suffering a "psychotic episode" at the time.
The 38-year-old, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, denies murdering them.
Jurors heard Mr Appleton chased his wife out of their home and began to attack her on their driveway.
Ms Seagrave, who was passing by, saw what was happening and tried to intervene.
But Mr Appleton then turned his aggression towards the pensioner and murdered her with her own walking stick, Mr Corsellis said.
He then returned to his schoolteacher wife and bludgeoned her to death with it, the court was told.
Mr Corsellis said immediately after the attack Mr Appleton went back into his home and tried to take his own life "in the most determined of ways".
However, emergency services were able to save him and he was eventually charged with the murders.
Mr Appleton had no history of criminality or violence but had been experiencing a "psychotic episode", Mr Corsellis told the court.
He added: "However, the key question for you in this trial is: was his mental state due to the use of illegal drugs or the result of a temporary mental psychotic breakdown which the defendant is blameless for?"
Samples of Mr Appleton's hair and nail clippings revealed traces of a psychoactive substance similar to LSD, he said.
He added: "The defendant accepts he was responsible, his actions led to the death of his wife and to a passer-by who he had never met before.
"This is not a case of what happened, who did it, but a question of why and the lead up to."
The trial continues.