Chris Smith funeral: Runners join Team GB athlete's procession
Athletes in club kit joined the funeral procession of a Team GB runner who died after going missing in Scotland.
Chris Smith's body was discovered on 29 October, two days after the 43-year-old set off for a run in Perthshire.
Runners from three clubs escorted the cortege to the funeral in Cuckfield, West Sussex.
Mr Smith's wife Lindsay said she had been "touched" by the number of runners who talked about how he gave them tips and helped them.
A memorial fund has been established to provide a "lasting legacy" and to allow his children to "continue to know how awesome he was and will continue to be", she said.
"While I would do anything to bring him back, I'm trying to think about what he would have done in this situation and how he would made a positive from it as much as he could," she added.
The funeral procession was followed by runners from Haywards Heath Harriers, Thames Valley Harriers and the Cottage training group.
Mr Smith, who was originally from Aberdeenshire, lived in Haywards Heath in West Sussex.
He was on holiday with his wife and sons when he went missing.
Mr Smith represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.
The World Mountain Running Association previously said it was "incredibly saddened" at the news of Mr Smith's death.