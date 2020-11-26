Trawler sinking: 'Hero' skipper tried to save crew member
The family of a fisherman who is missing after a trawler capsized off the Sussex coast say the captain tried to save him for "four or five hours".
Three crew members were onboard the Joanna C when it sank three miles out to sea on Saturday.
Skipper Dave Bickerstaff was found clinging to a buoy and rescued, while the body of 26-year-old Adam Harper, from Brixham, Devon, was found by divers in the wreckage on Monday.
Robert Morley, 38, is still missing.
Mr Morley was born in Newhaven and had moved to Pembrokeshire. His family said Mr Bickerstaff was an "absolute hero" after the boat turned over in "a freak accident".
'Absolute hero'
At a vigil on Wednesday in Newhaven, Rev Martin Miller, from St Michael's Church, said Mr Morley's parents wanted to "say a big thank you to [Mr Bickerstaff] for his heroic efforts to do what he could to save them".
Barry Woolford, Mr Morley's stepfather said "David Bickerstaff is an absolute hero in my eyes, he was trapped underneath the [capsized] boat, he managed to get out.
"David was floating with Robert for four or five hours. Robert had been in the water an hour longer than David so I think hypothermia must of got him and he slipped away and then David was fortunate enough to be rescued.
"There is one small blessing out of that tragedy, that one of the crew came home."
Mr Morley's mother, Jackie Woolford, said: "My Robert wasn't alone when he died. His skipper stayed with him all the time.
"He held him until he went and then he couldn't hold him anymore because he had to save himself. He is the most bravest person."
Paying tribute to her son, Mrs Woolford said: "Robert from when a little boy has always wanted to be on the sea.
"Fishing was his life's passion. He went to sea, he fished, he came on land, he got a rod and he went and fished."
She said she wanted him to be remembered "with this big cheeky grin on his face".