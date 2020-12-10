BBC News

Call for full inquest into Shana Grice stalker killing

Published
image copyrightGrice family
image captionShana Grice was murdered by her ex-boyfriend who stalked her

The parents of a Brighton teenager killed by her ex-boyfriend have called for a full inquest into her death.

Shana Grice, 19, reported Michael Lane five times for stalking before she died but was fined for wasting police time.

Her parents, Sharon Grice and Richard Green, have begun a legal challenge over a decision against a full hearing.

The family claim several inquiries have not satisfied the public interest. The coroner argues the previous inquiries discharged the function of an inquest.

Lane cut Ms Grice's throat before attempting to set fire to her body on 26 August 2016.

He was jailed for life in 2017 and ordered to serve at least 25 years.

At a remote High Court hearing, lawyers for the family argued a "full, independent and focused inquest" was necessary to consider whether Ms Grice's death could have been avoided and "how to prevent a similar tragedy happening again".

'Little scrutiny'

In written submissions, Kirsty Brimelow QC said previous inquiries - including Lane's trial, a domestic homicide review, an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, police misconduct proceedings and an inspection into Sussex Police's handling of stalking cases - had not satisfied the "overwhelming public interest" in the case.

She said Ms Grice was vulnerable and "lost her life in a brutal and violent way".

She said: "Her death was avoidable if Sussex Police had not acted as they did and had actually acted to protect her life.

"There are recorded failings by Sussex Police but little scrutiny of those in a senior position or of the culture of Sussex Police towards young women suffering stalking and harassment."

image copyrightSussex Police
image captionMichael Lane was convicted of murdering Miss Grice in 2017

Jonathan Hough QC, representing senior Brighton and Hove coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley, said: "The coroner understands the desire of the claimant to have her own advocate confront and challenge the officers who she reasonably considers failed her daughter.

"However, she did not consider that that was enough in law to justify resuming the inquest.

"Furthermore, if there were to be an inquest, there would inevitably be features of the process which would be acutely painful to the claimant."

Mr Justice Garnham said he would give his ruling at a later date.

Related Topics

  • Brighton
  • Sussex Police
  • Inquests
  • Stalking

More on this story

  • Shana Grice murder: Michael Lane harassed 12 women before killing ex

    Published
    9 August 2019

  • Shana Grice: Sussex abuse victims 'will not face fines'

    Published
    8 August 2019

  • Shana Grice: Police misconduct over victim's stalking claims

    Published
    30 July 2019

  • Sussex Police ordered to improve stalking probes

    Published
    10 April 2019

  • Shana Grice murder: Stalker ex-boyfriend jailed for life

    Published
    23 March 2017

  • Ex-boyfriend guilty of teenager Shana Grice murder

    Published
    22 March 2017