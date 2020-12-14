Daniel Appleton trial: Murder accused 'did not take drugs'
- Published
A man accused of murdering his wife and an elderly woman has told a court it could have been "coincidence" that Class A drugs were found in his system.
Daniel Appleton, 38, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, admits manslaughter but he denies murdering the women.
Hove Crown Court has heard he killed Sandy Seagrave, 76, with her walking stick and then attacked his wife Amy, 31, in Crawley Down on 22 December.
Mr Appleton told the court he "did not take any drugs".
Prosecuting, Nicholas Corsellis QC said: "We know as a fact, as uncomfortable as it may seem, that present in your body was a synthetic form of LSD known as 25I-NBOMe."
Mr Appleton replied: "I wasn't even aware of what that was until now."
Mr Corsellis asked him: "Is it realistic for the jury to consider your blood was contaminated by a blood donor?"
The defendant replied: "I suppose there is a possibility."
Mr Appleton told the court he was "devastated" by the deaths and "for all the families involved".
The prosecutor said: "If the situation was demonstrated that you had an interest in drugs - that would suggest this situation could have been avoided?"
Mr Appleton replied: "I had no interest in drugs at all."
Jurors heard Mr Appleton had taken magic mushrooms in 2003 and carried out an internet search for magic mushrooms on 11 December 2019.
Mr Corsellis said: "If the situation was that you had been taking drugs, whether it be 25I-NBOMe or Mephedrone, then of course you would not have a defence."
Mr Appleton has claimed he experienced a psychotic episode that was out of his control and brought about by stress, particularly at work.
The court heard Mr Appleton had recently returned home from honeymoon, had experienced the "holiday blues" and was worried about starting a family and being the bread-winner.
The prosecution has argued Mr Appleton was financially secure with two houses, three cars and a part-owned car-mechanic business.
The trial continues.