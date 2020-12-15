Wife's sea safety plea after husband died in Hastings
The wife of a man who died after getting into difficulty in the sea has called for more education on water safety.
Katy and her husband Chris Baguley were new to open water swimming.
They went into the sea at Hastings in Sussex, with her brother Alex and mutual friend Jack Beeches to start getting used to the water.
But the group got into difficulty due to an undercurrent and both Mr Baguley, 38, and Mr Beeches, 34, died.
Speaking for the first time to BBC South East, Mrs Baguley paid tribute to her husband - an accomplished chef - who she said "added sparkle" to everything he did.
She said: "We didn't take any unnecessary risks, we knew about the dangers of the sea, we'd had conversations about it.
"But you don't know enough about undercurrents, or the flags not being out from a certain times of year, or lifeguards not being there.
"I don't know why that knowledge isn't more general really, there needs to me more education.
"You had two young, fit, healthy, men and the sea just took them.
"It was more luck than judgement that [Alex and I] got out. We almost drowned."
She described Mr Baguley as "giving, loving and thoughtful".
Both men were pulled from the sea on 8 October.
They received treatment at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital, where they later died.
Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service, the air ambulance and the Coastguard, plus its search and rescue helicopter, all attended.
An inquest is due to be held, but no date has yet been set.