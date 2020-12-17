Butlin's: Holidays cancelled in Bognor Regis and Minehead
- Published
Thousands of people's Christmas plans have been cancelled after Butlin's opted to close its resorts.
The parks in Bognor Regis in West Sussex, and Minehead, Somerset, will shut on Friday with no confirmed reopening date.
Butlin's said it was the "right move" to keep guests and staff safe, and stop people travelling with the virus.
Hana Saunderson, her sister and their children had been due to go to Bognor and said they were "gutted".
She said there were originally 15 people booked on the holiday, which was organised last year for June 2020.
It got pushed back due to Covid, and many in the party had to pull out.
Ms Saunderson, from Eastbourne, said: "It's such a shame, my little girl is five and is absolutely gutted. We're all so upset.
"It's probably the right thing to do, but what an awful year."
Butlin's in Skegness closed in November, and had only kept its two southern resorts open.
In a statement, the company said: "We had hoped to remain open to provide our great Butlin's festive breaks - but unfortunately, the increased number of areas under tier three restrictions has meant that it is sensible for us to close.
"More and more of our guests are now unable to stay due to travel restrictions, and for those who could attend, we could not guarantee the amazing experience that our guests have come to enjoy and would expect from us."
Butlin's closed its resorts temporarily in March, but reopened with measures in places to protect against coronavirus.