Christmas Day assaults on Sussex Police 'unacceptable'
Sixteen police officers were assaulted while on duty in Sussex on Christmas Day, the county's force said.
The attacks, which included spitting and punching, were "completely unacceptable", said Sussex Police.
Det Ch Supt Steve Rayland said officers had "sacrificed spending Christmas with their loved ones...only to be on the receiving end of offences".
Twelve assaults were recorded in West Sussex and four in Brighton and Hove.
Attacks on officers "will not be tolerated" and "anyone found guilty of committing such an offence will be dealt with robustly", Mr Rayland said.
Assaults included biting and kicking, the force said, while one officer suffered a dislocated shoulder.