West Chiltington fire: Elderly couple named as victims
- Published
Two people who died in a house fire are understood to be elderly married couple Francis and Madeleine Dougharty.
Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Harbolets Road in West Chiltington, at about 09:15 GMT on Sunday.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies recovered.
A spokesman for Sussex Police released the names but said the couple, aged 90 and 86 respectively, have yet to be formally identified.
Police and the fire service are jointly investigating the cause of the fire.