Third man charged over Eastbourne 2018 fire deaths
- Published
A third man has been charged in connection with a house fire in 2018 in which a mother and her child died.
Gina Ingles, 34, and her four-year-old son Milo Ingles-Bailey died on 10 July at their home in Croxden Way, Eastbourne. Ms Ingles' partner Toby Jarrett was also seriously injured.
Sussex Police have executed a European Arrest Warrant, enabling Jake Barnard to be extradited from Portugal.
He was charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
Mr Barnard, previously from Eastbourne, is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 8 January for a preliminary hearing.
The 31-year-old was serving a custodial sentence for unrelated matters in Portugal at the time of his extradition.
Two other men were previously charged in relation to the fire.
John Tabakis, 30, from Hastings, denies perverting the course of justice, and Andrew Milne, 42, denies two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
A trial for both men is due to take place on 12 April.
A 28-year-old woman from Hastings, arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, remains released under investigation pending further enquiries.