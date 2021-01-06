Sussex declares major incident amid Covid pressures
- Published
A major incident has been declared in Sussex amid fears the number of Covid-19 cases could overwhelm the county's health services.
The Sussex Resilience Forum (SRF) said growing demand had put services under "unprecedented pressures".
Sussex went into tier four before all of England went into lockdown.
Restrictions across the South East were tightened as the region faced an outbreak of the new coronavirus variant, which spreads more rapidly.
In a statement, the forum said a major incident was declared at 14:00 GMT.
This was "in response to the high and increasing rate of infection across Sussex and to allow public services to make exceptional preparations for a potentially worsening situation", it said.
Measures could include making more use of volunteer help and preparing in detail for extra capacity needed across services, the forum said.
It could also lead to requests for extra support from the government if necessary.
Assistant chief constable Dave Miller, from SRF, said: "The pressures on the whole system of health and social care... this winter are unprecedented and while our services are managing, we know that challenges are only likely to increase in the short term.
"By declaring a major incident, we can put ourselves on the strongest possible footing to combine our efforts and resources to keep people and public services in the best possible health."
On Tuesday, it emerged that births at home and midwife-led units had been suspended by East Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
The move was because of the "significant pressure" the ambulance service was facing.
In a letter to NHS trusts in the region, South East Coast Ambulance Service spoke of the "current operational pressures" it was facing.
"We need to reduce the amount of planned activity that may require emergency ambulance transfer," it said.