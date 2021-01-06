Covid: Brighton council closes nurseries to stop virus spread
- Published
Brighton council is closing all of its nurseries to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Seven nurseries will be closed to all but vulnerable children and children of key workers from Thursday.
In the national lockdown, nurseries have remained open but Brighton council has said its decision is consistent with government measures on schools.
The council, which took the decision on Wednesday evening, apologised for the short notice and inconvenience.
It said the move was to protect staff, families and children and it was committed to reopening nurseries as soon as possible.
The authority took a similar step at the weekend, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised parents to send children into primary schools on Monday, but Brighton council advised the schools to stay closed.
'Unparalleled situation'
Director of public health for Brighton and Hove City Council, Alistair Hill, said coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the city.
He said in the seven days up to 31 December there were 1,768 new cases in Brighton and Hove, equivalent to a weekly rate of new cases of 608 per 100,000 residents.
That represents an increase of 91% compared to the previous week which saw 318 cases per 100,000.
Green Party councillor Hannah Clare, chairwoman of the children, young people and skills committee, said: "No one wants to be in a position where our nurseries aren't fully open.
"However, to make our community safe, we have taken action."
Ms Clare said private and voluntary providers could make their own decisions and some had closed - a move that had a financial cost.
Ms Clare and Labour councillor John Allcock have written to the government asking them to compensate early years providers.
Mr Allcock said the situation was "unparalleled", adding it was "essential that we take steps to keep everybody safe."