Sue Addis named as woman found dead at Brighton home
A woman found dead at a house in Brighton has been named as Sue Addis, a well-known restaurant owner and charity fundraiser.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after her body was found at her home in Cedars Gardens on Thursday.
The 69-year-old's family said it was a "sad and distressing time," adding that they were "in a state of shock".
Caroline Lucas MP said Mrs Addis would be "hugely missed".
'Legendary kindness'
"So many in Brighton will be heartbroken - she was such a special presence in the city, her passion for this place and its people was infectious, and her kindness legendary," the Brighton Pavilion MP tweeted.
Mrs Addis owned Donatello's Italian restaurant in The Lanes.
Nancy Platts, former leader of Brighton and Hove council, said Mrs Addis was an "inspiring businesswoman," adding: "Her restaurant at the centre of our city is also at the centre of our community; an inclusive and vibrant place that truly reflects the very essence of Brighton & Hove."
Sussex Police said the 17-year-old, who was known to Mrs Addis, remains in custody.
The force said it was not currently looking for any other suspects.