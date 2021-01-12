Horsham fire: Man dies and another injured in house blaze
An elderly man has died in a house fire overnight in West Sussex.
Another elderly man was injured in the blaze in Bishopric, Horsham, Sussex Police said.
Police officers noticed the blaze at 19:30 GMT on Monday as they were on patrol, and alerted fire crews. West Sussex Fire and Rescue had urged people to avoid the area as they attended.
Police have now confirmed that "an elderly man who was living in the property" had died in the fire.
A second man found at the address is also being treated at hospital for burn injuries to his hands and smoke inhalation but his condition is not life-threatening.
The police spokeswoman said: "The incident is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage."
