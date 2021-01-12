Covid-19: Sussex Police issue 45 fines for rule-breakers
A hairdresser who should have been isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 has been fined for breaching lockdown regulations.
Sussex Police said the man was found to have visited people's homes in Hastings to cut and style their hair.
It was one of 45 fixed penalty notices issued by the force during the first weekend of lockdown.
Supt Julia Pope said: "The actions we take and the decisions we make now can help save lives."
'Play our part'
In another case, a speeding driver from Surrey was fined when he was unable to prove the reason for his journey.
Police said the man claimed he was rushing to an alarm which was going off at his business in Brighton, but could not give any legitimate details of the premises or an address for it.
The driver and the hairdresser were not named by Sussex Police.
Supt Pope added: "This pandemic has been ongoing for almost a year now, and so we are all familiar with what we should be doing to play our part in stopping the spread of the virus."