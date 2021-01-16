BBC News

Chichester knife threats: Two boys, aged 12, arrested

Published

Two 12-year-olds have been arrested after people reported being threatened with knives in a city centre.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the middle of Chichester at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday.

Two boys, both aged 12, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The pair, from Chichester, have been released on bail until 12 February while the investigation continues, a police spokesman said.

Insp Sharon Sawyer said: "We understand that this incident is likely to cause alarm for members of the community. However, such incidents are rare."

