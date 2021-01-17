Search resumes for missing Hove man and his dog
A search and rescue operation is under way after a man went missing with his dog near Hove.
Gareth Jones, 69, was last seen on Saturday at about 13:00 GMT at Basin Road South in Southwick.
He is believed to be with his brown cockapoo dog, thought to be wearing a red harness, Sussex Police said.
A search by a police helicopter, the coastguard and the RNLI began just before midnight, and has resumed on Sunday morning.
Mr Jones is described as about 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of medium build and bald.
He was wearing a light blue puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the legs and a navy beanie hat, a police spokeswoman said.
