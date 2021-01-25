Brighton seafront murder: Brothers guilty of Suel Delgado killing
- Published
Two brothers have been found guilty over the killing of a footballer who died when he was hit by a car on the Sussex coast.
Suel Delgado, 20, from Crawley, was killed and two others were injured in the crash with a BMW X6 on Marine Parade, Brighton on 1 December 2019.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder at Hove Crown Court.
Irfan Khondaker, 27, was found guilty of assisting an offender.
Mr Delgado's two friends, who were also hit by the car, were left with severe life-changing injuries, the court was told.
The two Khondaker bothers, both of Caithness Road, Mitcham, south London, are due to be sentenced on 4 February.
'Strewn across the road'
In the early hours of 1 December 2019, the brothers were in the car as it was being driven on the wrong side of the road near to Brighton Pier, the trial was told.
The borrowed car hit the three men and sent them flying into the air, it was then driven off off at speed leaving Mr Delgado and his friends "strewn across the road", the jury heard.
Later that night, the brothers got into an Uber taxi Irfan had called and travelled back to their home in south London, the prosecution told the court.
Mr Delgado's family said after his death: "Suel was a beloved son, brother and friend. He always took care of his family and he will be sadly missed."
Mr Delgado had been a promising young footballer for West Sussex-based Loxwood FC.
After his death, the club paid tribute to him, saying: "We will miss his cheeky smile, energy and jokes - such a lovely lad to have around the club."