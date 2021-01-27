Covid: Army deployed to help South East Coast Ambulance Service
Military personnel will be deployed to help an ambulance service under increased pressure due to Covid-19.
The Army will provide drivers for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).
An initial deployment of 36 personnel are due to start driving within days, Secamb said. The deployment will be scaled back or increased, depending on pressure on the service.
Last month, Secamb said patients faced delays as it dealt with "unprecedented" demand for ambulances.
Members of Royal Logistics Corps will work from the trust's bases at Gatwick, West Sussex, and Polegate, East Sussex.
Joe Garcia, the trust's executive director of operations, said it had been "exploring ways in which we can bolster our frontline response to patients during these difficult times," with firefighters also due to be deployed as drivers.