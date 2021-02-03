Holly Roe trial: Parents in court over death of baby
An eight-week-old girl from Sussex died from traumatic head injuries, a trial has heard.
Holly Roe, from Crowborough, died at Pembury Hospital, in Tunbridge Wells, in September 2018. A post mortem examination found she had bruising to her brain, Hove Crown Court heard.
Her father, Michael Roe, is accused of her murder, while Holly's mother, Tiffany Tate, is accused of allowing the death of a child.
Both parents deny the charges.
A post mortem examination found the baby had abrasions to her head and internal bruising to her brain and spinal cord, as well as fractured ribs, the court was told.
The prosecution claims these were non-accidental injuries caused by violent shaking.
The trial continues.
