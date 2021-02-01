Covid-19: Crawley vaccination bus for hard-to-reach people
- Published
A Covid-19 vaccination bus has been launched in Crawley to target hard-to-reach and vulnerable communities.
The mobile centre, on a converted Metrobus, has been set up by a group of 44 GP services called the Alliance for Better Care (ABC).
It first stopped at the Apple Tree Centre, in Ifield Road, a project set up by the Gurjar Hindu Union.
Katherine Saunders, ABC's Chief Executive, said "We have vaccinated over 100 people on its first day.
"We are planning to take the bus to the mosque in Crawley later in the week, and we are in discussion with a number of other centres in the area."
The bus will travel across the borough in the coming months, and ABC is planning to launch a second vehicle in Surrey next week.
The idea was thought up by one of ABC's practice directors Matt Cullis, who arranged the hire of the bus and a driver.
He also converted it into a mini clinic, which has plenty of space for patients, easy to clean surfaces, and tables for medical equipment.
ABC will use public health data to target areas of the borough where vaccinations have so far seen a lower uptake.
Among those receiving their vaccines was Ian Pyke, 72, who is a former bus engineer.
He said: "Being mobile it can go anywhere can't it? They can move it around wherever, it's great."
Laurence Cooke, 73, from Ifield, was also vaccinated on-board.
He said: "I think it's brilliant. It was a straight through process and really quick. They should put them in supermarkets as well."
Ms Saunders said she believes this is the first mobile vaccination centre of its kind, and said it has "real potential to get the Covid-19 vaccine to hard-to-reach groups".
Appointments for vaccinations are by invitation only and are booked by ABC's GP practices.