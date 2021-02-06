Bexhill: Woman found dead and suspect in hospital
- Published
A man has been arrested while en route to hospital, after woman in her 70s was found dead in a house.
Sussex Police were called to Watermill Lane, Bexhill, at 01:45 GMT on Saturday after concerns were raised for a woman in the property.
Officers found a woman's body and a man known to her, also in his 70s, was arrested and taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police are treating it as an isolated incident.
Det Ch Insp Chris Friday said the force is not looking for anyone else in connection to the woman's death.
He added: "We are asking if anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to contact us."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.