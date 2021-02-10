Bexhill gun death: Shot woman named as Carol Smith
A woman who was found shot dead at her Bexhill home has been named by police.
Carol Smith, 75, was found dead on Saturday after paramedics and police went to her house in Watermill Lane.
Sussex Police said a post-mortem showed she died from injury consistent with gunshot wounds.
A 78-year-old man who was found with a serious injury in the house was arrested and taken to hospital. Officers said he remained there in a stable condition.
Det Insp Duncan Elliott said: "This is being treated as a tragic isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else."
An inquest is expected to be opened and adjourned on Thursday.
