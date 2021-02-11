Chichester crash: Man dies and passenger seriously injured
- Published
A man has died and a teenager has been seriously injured in a crash in West Sussex, police said.
The 25-year-old from Havant, Hampshire, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A27 near Chichester, when it crashed at about 23:40 GMT on Wednesday. He was declared dead at the scene.
A passenger, a 19-year-old man from Havant, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The road was closed in both directions between Fishbourne and Emsworth.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the Golf being driven before the crash is asked to contact Sussex Police.
Officers said they would also like to hear from the driver of a red Audi A3 who was in the area at the time.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.