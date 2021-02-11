Cuckmere Haven: Work to save 'iconic' coastal view approved
- Published
Work to protect homes on a famous stretch of coastline has been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority's planning committee.
Owners of the coastguard cottages at Cuckmere Haven had campaigned for defences to protect their homes, arguing the view was "iconic".
The Environment Agency had stopped funding for the sea wall after deciding the area should be a tidal floodplain.
Members of the planning team approved the plan subject to conditions.
The campaign group, Cuckmere Haven SOS, which is fundraising for the work, has said the planning, design and construction costs could reach up to £1m. It predicted defences would last 85 years.
A meeting heard the plan met with seven objections, 227 letters of support, and an online petition supporting the campaign had more than 4,000 signatures.
Sussex Wildlife Trust opposed the plan because of the loss of chalk habitat - while Natural England said the marine chalk around Kent and Sussex was a "scarce commodity" and of global significance.
Trustee of Cuckmere Haven SOS Alan Moses said the view was "iconic", and both the natural and built environment had to be respected.
Lucy Mutter, whose great-grandfather was the last coastguard officer stationed at Cuckmere, said the campaign had been driven by a "deep personal love for the place" and a personal duty.
A report had said the development would impact upon about 0.0576% of the site of special scientific interest and officers recommended the plans for approval.
After the meeting, director of planning, Tim Slaney, said: "Members were aware of the significant level of public interest in this application. The debate centred around the place of the cottages in the history and beauty of the landscape."
A spokesman for Natural England, which had objected, said: "Natural England has noted today's decision and is now reviewing its position following the planning committee hearing."