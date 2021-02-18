Sussex: Man surrenders to police for 'peace and quiet'
A wanted man surrendered to police to avoid more time in lockdown with the people he lives with, a force said.
The man, who has not been named, handed himself in to officers on Wednesday afternoon in a bid for some "peace and quiet".
Insp Darren Taylor, of Sussex Police, posted about the bizarre exchange on Twitter, along with a Minions Gif.
He added: "One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own."
Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison then have to spend more time with the people he was living with! One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own pic.twitter.com/zCwLo0fgDQ— Inspector Darren Taylor (@InspectorDarren) February 18, 2021
