Jackie Hoadley: Man 'fixated' on money jailed for estranged wife's murder
A man who was "fixated on money" has been jailed for murdering his disability rights campaigner wife.
Raymond Hoadley had been convicted last month of killing "devoted and caring" Jacqueline Hoadley after he broke into her home in Eastbourne on 5 July.
She had suffered multiple injuries in what a judge described as a "brutal and premeditated" attack.
Hoadley, 62, was told at his sentencing at Lewes Crown Court that he will serve at least 26 years.
Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC told the court that Hoadley had "had murder on his mind for some time" and was motivated in part by financial gain.
"The defendant was fixated on money, both historically and in the weeks and days leading up to the killing," she said.
"He expressed to a number of people the view that Jackie had everything and he had nothing."
The couple's wealth amounted to almost £1 million as well as their marital home, the court heard.
Hoadley had denied any involvement with his wife's death, but detectives were able to prove he had climbed over the fence of the property where Mrs Hoadley was attacked.
He was convicted unanimously after the jury at Hove Crown Court spent two hours deliberating.
Mrs Hoadley, 58, was well known locally as a disability rights campaigner, and had adopted two disabled children.
Jeremy Gold QC said the murder was "brutal and premeditated".
He told Hoadley: "There was clear evidence before the jury of your obsession with money and, just a few days before you killed Jackie, you persuaded her to sign a document which would ensure you would benefit financially to a very significant extent in the event of her death.
"Jacqueline Hoadley was a very special person.
"She dedicated her life to improving the lives of disabled children in general.
"Society has lost a truly good person who will not be forgotten by those who loved her or those who benefited either directly or indirectly from her campaigning on their behalf."