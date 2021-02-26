Row over rehousing homeless people outside Brighton and Hove
A row is brewing between two neighbouring seaside councils over the rehousing of homeless people.
Eastbourne Borough Council is calling on Brighton and Hove City Council to review its policy of using Eastbourne hotels as emergency accommodation.
Brighton and Hove has leased entire hotels in Eastbourne and Newhaven, the borough council said.
The city council said: "We are moving people back to the city as soon as we can."
On Wednesday Eastbourne Borough Council voted unanimously to back a motion calling on the city council to use government funding to find alternative accommodation in Brighton and Hove instead.
Brighton received £6.8m of government money to help provide accommodation for homeless people during the pandemic.
Figures obtained by the BBC show that, as of 18 February, Brighton and Hove City Council had housed 299 people in emergency accommodation in Eastbourne and Lewes since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lewes and Eastbourne councils, which share some council resources, have placed 164 people in emergency accommodation, with seven of those being placed out of area.
'Derogation of duty'
Alan Shuttleworth, Lib Dem Eastbourne cabinet member, said: "It is truly shocking that Brighton council have refused to recognise their duty to find accommodation in Brighton for people they have a responsibility to assist.
"There is a human consequence to this derogation of duty. Many of the people who have been moved away from their local community and support networks have multiple and complex needs.
"Tragically 11 people moved out of the area by Brighton have died. Three in Eastbourne, eight in Newhaven."
He said Brighton and Hove was moving homeless people "out of sight, out of mind".
Eastbourne's Conservative MP, Caroline Ansell, who is also a Tory borough councillor, said Brighton and Hove City Council should be asked to "immediately desist" from making any new placements in the town.
Brighton and Hove City Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We are moving people back to the city as soon as we can.
"We hope to be in a position to provide additional accommodation within the city in the next few weeks, which will relieve pressure on Eastbourne."
A city council spokesman added the pressures on Brighton and Hove needed to be seen as part of a "wider problem facing a number of local authorities in our region".