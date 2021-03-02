Holly Roe trial: Murder-accused dad 'heart ripped out' over baby death
A man accused of murdering his eight-week-old daughter told a court he felt as if he had his "heart ripped out" when she died.
Holly Roe died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, in September 2018, after suffering traumatic head injuries, Lewes Crown Court heard.
Her father, Michael Roe, is accused of her murder, while Holly's mother, Tiffany Tate, is accused of allowing the death of a child.
Both parents deny the charges.
Mr Roe, 33, told the court that he was not responsible for the baby's death, instead blaming Ms Tate for causing the injuries.
He said she had not wanted a baby and had struggled to bond with Holly, or to feed her.
'It wasn't me'
He also alleged that Ms Tate, 22, had threatened to hurt the baby.
"She told me she was doing a night feed and Holly wouldn't accept the bottle, so she got frustrated, and she had Holly in her arms ready to throw her against the wall," he told the court.
Lewis Power QC, representing Mr Roe, said: "You've heard agreement between the medical experts that Holly's death was not an accident.
"Someone was responsible for hurting and causing injuries to baby Holly. Were you responsible?"
Mr Roe replied: "No", before adding: "If it wasn't me, it would have been her."
When asked how he felt when he was told Holly had died, he said: "It felt like I'd had my heart ripped out."
'Eyes rolling back'
Earlier, the court heard Ms Tate being asked if she had seen anything that made her think Mr Roe would have harmed Holly.
She told the court she had found him holding the baby "under her arms".
"She didn't look comfortable," Ms Tate said. "She was crying. He wasn't supporting her head."
The court heard that the day before Holly's death she had been drowsy and pale, with "her eyes rolling back".
However, Ms Tate had not contacted a doctor because she was worried Mr Roe would "chuck her out" of the property they lived at in Crowborough, East Sussex.
She said: "Michael told me not to tell anyone previously."
The trial continues.