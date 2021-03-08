Joanna C: Newhaven funeral for fisherman Robert Morley
The funeral of a fisherman who drowned when a trawler sank off the coast of Sussex has been held.
Robert Morley, who was 38 and from Pembrokeshire, and 26-year-old Adam Harper from Brixham, Devon, died when the Joanna C capsized in November.
Mr Harper's body was recovered from the wreck, but Mr Morley's remains were only identified in February.
His funeral took place in Newhaven, where a procession made its way along the seafront led by a piper.
Three crew members were on board the 45ft scalloping vessel when it sank on 21 November, three miles out to sea, with only the skipper, Dave Bickerstaff, surviving.
Mr Morley was born in Newhaven and had moved to Pembrokeshire.
His mother, Jackie Woolford, previously said her son had "always wanted to be on the sea", adding that she wanted him to be remembered "with this big cheeky grin on his face".
Mr Morley's stepfather, Barry Woolford, had previously described Dave Bickerstaff as "an absolute hero" for trying to save his fellow crew members.