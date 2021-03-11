Crawley attempted rape: Manhunt after girl, 17, attacked
A 17-year-old girl was attacked by a man who attempted to rape her as she walked her dog in Crawley.
She was assaulted as she walked along the pathway from Overdene Drive towards the tunnel that runs underneath the A23 between 19:00 GMT and 19:15 on Tuesday.
The man grabbed her and attempted to rape her, but she broke free and shouted for help. The man ran off in the direction of the tunnel.
Sussex Police has released images of a man they would like to trace.
He was described as white and spoke with an eastern European accent.
He is aged between his late teens and late 30s, and is between 5'9" (1.75m) and 5'10" (1.78m), with dark eyes, short dark hair and short dark stubble.
Police have increased patrols in the area following the attack.
Det Insp Allana Hughes said: "We would particularly like to hear from people who were in Quantock Close, The Dingle or surrounding roads around this time, or anyone who may have footage which might have captured the man fleeing the scene."