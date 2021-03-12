James Manning: Boy's sausage choke death 'accidental'
The death of a two-year-old boy who choked on a piece of sausage at a Butlin's holiday park was accidental, an inquest has found.
James Manning was on a trip to Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 6 June 2018 and died in hospital later.
Assistant coroner for West Sussex Karen Harrold said the NHS "let James down" as an earlier intervention "may have reduced the chances" of him choking.
But she said she could not conclude his life would have been saved by it.
James was with his mother and grandmother when he got into difficulty in the Ocean Drive restaurant.
Paramedics sent to help the toddler were forced to abandon their ambulance and dash to him on foot after finding a road blocked by closed gates and bollards.
James's mother Natalie Reeves had claimed that Butlin's staff did not help her son, something that the company does not accept.
A previous hearing was told James had a history of breathing difficulties and a consultant said that "red flags" were missed.
Recording her conclusion in Crawley, Ms Harrold said: "The NHS did let James down as an earlier intervention may have reduced the chances of James choking on 6 June, but I cannot conclude that James's life would have been saved by an earlier intervention.
"This was a fast-moving, distressing incident for everyone involved in the effort to save James's life."
She added the gravity of the circumstances meant earlier intervention from paramedics could not have saved his life, and that everyone at Butlin's did their best for him.
Ms Harrold made a number of recommendations, including calling on Butlin's to develop a national system for managing health and safety across its sites.
James, from Battle, East Sussex, died two weeks later at Southampton General Hospital on 20 June 2018.
The inquest resumed this month following a lengthy adjournment during the coronavirus pandemic.