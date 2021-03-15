Sarah Everard: Police defend Brighton vigil response
- Published
A police force has defended its response at a vigil held to remember Sarah Everard in Brighton.
More than 150 people gathered in Valley Gardens on Saturday.
One man was arrested, eight people were fined and many attendees criticised officers' handling of the unofficial event.
Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Bell of Sussex Police said officers have "an obligation to deal with things robustly when people disregard the law".
An official vigil organised by the Women's Equality Party in Brighton had been called off earlier in the day due to coronavirus restrictions.
But from 18:00 GMT people began arriving to pay their respects at Valley Gardens.
When people began to make speeches, officers intervened to disperse the gathering.
Attendee Francesca Thornton, from Brighton, accused the police of an "unjustified use of force".
Brighton MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said Sussex Police "must have a serious look at themselves", adding: "This behaviour is just unacceptable."
ACC Bell said she did not want people to feel unsafe at the hands of the police "but officers have a very significant role to play in terms of the wider public health considerations".
She added: "It's incredibly challenging for officers attending an event like that. I recognise the intention for the vast number of people would have been a peaceful vigil, however it become more of a protest with the speeches.
"Officers have an obligation to step in and deal with things robustly, where people choose to disregard the law."
The force said it will review body-worn footage from the evening to see if there are any lessons to learn.
Officers investigating the death of Sarah Everard cordoned off an area in the town of Sandwich in Kent on Monday.