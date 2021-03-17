Holly Roe trial: Parents guilty over death of eight-week-old baby
The parents of an eight-week old baby have been found guilty of charges relating to her death.
Holly Roe died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, in September 2018, after suffering traumatic head injuries, Hove Crown Court heard.
Her father, Michael Roe, has been found guilty of her murder, while her mother, Tiffany Tate, has been found guilty of allowing the death of a child.
Holly had bruising to her brain and spinal cord, and fractured ribs.
The trial was told that Roe, 33, of Crowborough, East Sussex, changed his account of the events leading up to Holly's death.
He said Tate, 22, had not wanted a baby and had struggled to bond with Holly, or to feed her.
Roe told the court when Holly wouldn't accept the bottle, Tate got frustrated and threatened to throw the baby against the wall.
The court heard that her injuries were non-accidental, and caused by violent shaking.