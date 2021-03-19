Holly Roe case: Parents jailed over death of baby
- Published
A father has been jailed for life for the murder of his eight-week-old daughter.
Michael Roe will serve a minimum of 19 years for killing Holly Roe in Crowborough, East Sussex.
Holly's mother, Tiffany Tate, 22, was jailed for two years and nine months for allowing her daughter's death.
Holly, who had been born prematurely, died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, in September 2018.
She had suffered traumatic head injuries, a trial at Hove Crown Court heard.
She had bruising to her brain and spinal cord, and fractured ribs, which the trial heard were not caused by accident, but by violent shaking.
'Lashing out'
The trial was told that Roe, 33, of Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, changed his account of the events leading up to Holly's death a number of times.
Sentencing Roe, Mr Justice Edward Murray said: "When you get frustrated you would lose your temper and lash out, unfortunately for baby Holly one lashing out proved fatal.
"Clearly you had a position of trust in relation to Holly - the highest possible as her father - which you abused."
He told the court how Roe and Tate each "blamed the other" in the aftermath of the death of their child.
"Your efforts Michael Roe to pin the blame on Tiffany Tate began even before Holly's death."