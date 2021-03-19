Eastbourne pier death: Two men fined over safety breaches
- Published
Two men have been fined for health and safety breaches after the death of a worker who fell from Eastbourne Pier.
Michael Hawkins, 38, of Cumbria, and Paul Dixon, 51, of Eastbourne, were both cleared of a charge of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of Stephen Penrice in 2014.
The pair, who had been working for MPM North West Ltd, admitted breaching health and safety rules.
The firm pleaded guilty and was fined £50,000 at Brighton Magistrates' Court.
Hawkins, of The Promenade, Maryport, received a fine of £500 and Dixon, of Caroline Way, was ordered to pay £2,500.
Mr Penrice, 44, from Sandylonning, Netherton, Cumbria, had been working on the pier after it had been badly damaged by fire.
He had worked on the pier for about seven years carrying out restoration work.
His death came three weeks after a fire destroyed about a third of the 144-year-old, Grade II-listed Victorian structure.