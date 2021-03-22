Littlehampton cyclist death: 94-year-old banned from driving
A 94-year-old man who was found guilty of causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving has been banned from driving for four years.
Simon Jones, 48, died following a crash on the A259 near Littlehampton, in West Sussex, on 1 August 2019.
James MacKie, of Cherry Croft, Wick, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but the plea was not accepted.
Mackie was given a supervision order for 12 months and told he would have to sit an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.
