Conservative candidate withdraws after 'bomb Bristol' tweet
A Conservative candidate has withdrawn from upcoming elections and been suspended from the party after he called for Bristol to be bombed in a tweet.
Stephen Halbhuber, who was contesting a seat on East Sussex County Council, wrote the "just bomb Bristol" tweet after violent protests in the city.
He later deleted his Twitter account.
Mr Halbhuber was unavailable for comment, but the Conservative Party said the comments were "unacceptable".
The former candidate for the St Anthony ward in Eastbourne sent the tweet on Sunday evening in response to a video showing demonstrators in Bristol painting graffiti and throwing objects.
Hundreds of people clashed with police in the city while protesting against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
A Conservative Party spokesman said Mr Halbhuber had apologised for the tweet.
The spokesman added: "The comments by Stephen were completely unacceptable.
"We welcome his apology, and would like to apologise for any offence caused by the comments."
He also said that Mr Halbhuber's membership has been suspended whilst an investigation takes place.'