Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owners after Surrey raid
A spaniel which was one of 10 suspected stolen dogs seized by police has been reunited with her owners.
Willow, a two-year-old cocker spaniel, was found by Sussex Police officers during a raid in Surrey on 16 March.
She had been stolen during a burglary in Suffolk in July.
After being reunited, one of Willow's owners said: "We are so delighted to have Willow back home. After eight months we thought we would never see her again."
Det Ch Insp John Wallace, of Sussex Police, said some of the 10 seized dogs had been found in a "poor state" and are receiving medical care.
He said: "We are delighted that Willow has been reunited with her owners and is now back home safe where she belongs."
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries, a Sussex Police spokesman said.
It is estimated dog thefts have risen by 250% nationwide following increased demand during the pandemic.