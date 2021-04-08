Local elections 2021: How do Sussex councils spend your money?
- Published
Local elections will be held in Sussex on Thursday 6 May.
People in both East Sussex and West Sussex can cast their ballot in the county council elections, with borough and district councils also holding votes in Adur, Worthing, Crawley and Hastings.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money get spent by these councils.
East Sussex County Council
The county council spends money on things like education, road maintenance, social care and public libraries.
East Sussex County Council, which serves a population of about 555,000, expects to spend £868m this year.
West Sussex County Council
Like its neighbouring county, voters will go to the polls on 6 May.
West Sussex County Council, which serves a population of about 840,000, expects to spend around £1.6bn this year.
Adur District Council
As well as casting their ballot in the West Sussex elections, residents of Adur can also elect councillors to the district council, which is responsible for things like bin collections, parks, public housing and local planning applications.
With a smaller population and fewer services to provide, district and borough councils typically spend much less than county councils.
Crawley Borough Council
Similarly, voters in Crawley can cast their ballot in both borough and county elections.
Hastings Borough Council
In Hastings, voters will be able to cast their ballot for both the borough council and East Sussex County Council.
Across Sussex, voters will also be polled on their choice for the next police and crime commissioner. Click here to see the candidates.