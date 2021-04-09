Prince Philip: Sussex pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh, whose death at the age of 99 has been announced, was a "truly remarkable man", the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill has said.
Former Conservative MP for Mid Sussex, Sir Nicholas Soames, said he "lived a life of impeccable and dedicated service to his Queen and country".
Prince Philip's visits to Sussex included the opening of the British Airways i360 tower in Brighton in 2016.
Other public figures across Sussex have been paying tribute to the duke.
'Hint of mischief'
Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex, said: "I first met Prince Philip as a schoolgirl when he and the Queen came to open the Brighton Marina.
"He told us how he'd been stationed at our school during the war and shared our dismay at the walk along the half-mile corridor to meals. I always loved his sense of humour. Such a loss."
Nus Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden, who said she had met Prince Philip, also spoke about the duke's sense of humour.
"He was always charming with a hint of mischief. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen."
The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said: "Beyond the love and commitment of marriage and family life, Prince Philip has been a remarkable consort in his commitment for nearly seven decades to the demands of public life - a rock of support in good times and bad."
The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, said: "Prince Philip's contribution to this country and the monarchy has been immense. His understanding of the role of the monarchy in an ever-changing society has encouraged it to change and adapt, without ever losing its dignity and sense of history."
East Grinstead Town Council said it had set up a book of condolence from the town on the council's website.
Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: "[The duke's] decades of public service have been appreciated by so many. I think particularly of The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, which made such a big contribution to connecting young people with nature and the outdoors."
Sussex Police said flags would be flying at half mast following the announcement of the duke's death.