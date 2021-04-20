Election 2021: Bexhill gears up for first parish poll in 50 years
By Ben Weisz
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Sussex
- Published
Bexhill is gearing up for its first town elections in half a century.
The East Sussex seaside town is setting up a parish council after the local district council gave it the go-ahead following a community campaign.
Only a few dozen parish councils have been created in England in the last 20 years, mainly in areas which have seen local authority restructuring.
However, candidates fighting Bexhill's 14 seats have differing views on whether the new council is needed.
Bexhill Together is a group of independent candidates who campaigned for the new town council.
Their candidate Claire Baldry says she's "really excited".
"We'll be able to do all sorts of things we haven't been able to do in the past," she said.
But Sharon Blagrove, an events organiser who runs several community Facebook groups, is not convinced Bexhill can afford the new layer of local government.
"I definitely don't think it's affordable for some," said Ms Blagrove, who belongs to the rival Bexhill Independents.
Two thirds of the average parish council's income comes from extra taxes on residents.
Ms Blagrove says residents of the nearby town of Battle are "not happy" to pay over £100 extra for their parish council.
Rother District Council gave Bexhill the go-ahead to set up the parish council in 2020.
Twenty-six candidates are contesting 14 seats. Four further seats have already been filled without contest.
Liberal Democrat Richard Thomas says his party colleagues have a "vision for Bexhill", from planning to the environment.
Green candidate John Gray would like Bexhill to be "a greener, happier, and healthier place for us all".
Jackie Weaver, who rose to fame after a meeting of Handforth Parish Council went viral, told BBC Radio Sussex the new council could "adapt to whatever the people of Bexhill want it to be."
As long as two thirds of councillors are elected, parish councils can take on almost anything they like - as long as it's not illegal or another council's sole responsibility.