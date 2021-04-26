Crawley College: Two hurt as shots reported near college
A man has been detained and two people injured after reports of shots being fired near a college.
Neither of the injured are thought to be seriously hurt in the incident, which happened near Crawley College.
Sussex Police said it received "multiple calls" just after 15:00 BST, and that staff and students are being evacuated from the college.
College Road is closed in both directions and officers have urged the public to stay away from the area.
Sussex Police said two people were being treated for minor injuries, which were not gunshot wounds.
It said there was "a large police presence at scene and in the local area".
Images on social media show police cars blocking the area around the college, and scores of armed police outside the building.
Chichester College Group, which runs the college, said it was not aware of any serious injuries, adding: "Our priority remains the safety of students and staff."