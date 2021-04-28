Crawley College: Man charged after gunshots heard at college
- Published
A man has been charged after reports of shots being fired at a college.
Armed police officers descended on Crawley College in West Sussex at 15:10 BST on Monday after reports of gunshots.
A teacher and a member of support staff suffered minor injuries detaining a suspect, Sussex Police said.
Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, of Barton Walk in Crawley, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is also charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on a school premises.
Mr Dreimanis is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.
Sussex Police said they were treating it as an "isolated incident which was not terror-related".
The college was evacuated, and all staff and students relocated to a safe space while police carried out a search of the buildings.
A blank-firing handgun and knife were seized from the scene, and a property in Crawley was also searched, police said.
The college remains closed on Wednesday.