Crawley College: Parents' anxious wait during 'gunshots' lockdown
By William McLennan and Hamish Mureddu-Reid
BBC News
- Published
Parents of students locked down at a college campus amid reports of gunshots have told how they frantically tried to contact their children.
Nobody was seriously hurt at Crawley College, but after dozens of armed police sealed the area, loved-ones outside endured an anxious wait.
Sharon Brumwell feared the worst after receiving a text from her daughter Ruby simply saying: "I love you."
The messages that followed painted a "dreadful" picture, she said.
"She was like, 'Mum, there's a shooting at the college'."
"As a parent, it was the worst text to read."
Ruby, 16, was one of hundreds of students held in classrooms at the West Sussex college amid reports of shots being fired on campus on Monday.
Ms Brumwell and Ruby's father, John Seward, rushed to the scene in College Road and kept in sporadic contact with their daughter, who was hiding with her classmates.
As more and more armed officers arrived, Mr Seward began to feel like a "panic-stricken parent".
"Seeing so many police cars arrive, and so many guns, you are thinking hang on, this is something very serious," he said.
His daughter and a friend hid under tables as armed police cleared the campus.
"All they were hearing was this banging. They believed at the time that the gunmen were getting closer," Mr Seward said.
"She felt her time was up, thankfully it was the police that were barging into the rooms.
"I was absolutely amazed by the response from the police. They were so in control."
Police were first called at about 15:10 BST to multiple reports of gunshots. Before they arrived a teacher and a support worker tackled a suspect, sustaining minor injuries, police said.
Officers seized a blank-firing handgun and a knife. An 18-year-old man was arrested.
Dozens of armed officers from Sussex Police, The Met and a specialist national counter-terror unit were sent to the scene.
After more than an hour locked in their classrooms, students were led out by masked, armed officers. Some were seen with their hands on their heads.
One student said it had been "all very dramatic" as police with guns "came into our class [and] ordered us out in pairs".
An audio recording heard by the BBC captured officers telling students: "Keep your hands where we can see them, no sudden movements."
When Gill Lambert learned of a "serious incident" she immediately tried to call her son Jacob.
The 20-year-old, who has autism and learning difficulties, attends the special education unit.
She was worried he may have been caught up in the drama as he made his way to the bus - the only part of the day he is without support.
"With his autism and the stress of everything, seeing police, seeing something scary happening and maybe somebody shouting commands, he would have totally freaked out," she said.
With sparse official information, she turned to Facebook, which was swimming with "photos that made it look extremely severe".
"It was like nothing I've seen before in this country," she said.
She waited for her son to answer his phone with "my heart in my mouth, thinking why is it still ringing," she said.
"Finally I heard his voice and relaxed a bit. He was safe and they had got out."
Ms Lambert praised the teacher who took her son to safety, and walked through Crawley town centre to help him find a bus home.
"I wasn't able to relax until my boy was back home, until I'd seen him," she said.