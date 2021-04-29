Babes in Wood killer's ex 'had no choice but to lie'
The former girlfriend of convicted Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop has told a court she is sorry for lying for him, but had no choice.
Jennifer Johnson, 55, denies perverting the course of justice and perjury after Bishop murdered two girls, aged nine.
Bishop was cleared in 1987 of murdering Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in a woodland den but was convicted in 2018.
Ms Johnson told Lewes Crown Court she felt sorry for the families, but that Bishop was abusive towards her.
Jurors have previously heard Ms Johnson, of Brighton, lied about whether or not a sweatshirt found near the scene belonged to Bishop after the two girls were found dead in 1986.
On Thursday, she said: "I had no choice but to lie. I'm sorry, I hold my hands up, I'm sorry but I had no choice."
Asked by her counsel Chris Henley QC what she might say to the families of the girls, Ms Johnson said: "I'm sorry for the families. I wouldn't know what it's like to lose a child."
Ms Johnson told the court Bishop had been her first boyfriend.
She said he used to pin her to the bed and regularly rape her.
Mr Henley asked: "What happened if you didn't obey him?"
Ms Johnson replied: "He used to slap me. I had black eyes, I got marks on my chest. I used to phone the police - they just used to call it a domestic."
Ms Johnson said that she eventually stopped phoning the police.
She told the court he hit her when she was pregnant with her second son, who was born in 1986.
'Deadly serious'
Mr Henley asked whether Bishop was consistently violent to her, and sexually abusive.
Ms Johnson replied "yes" to both questions.
The court heard Ms Johnson had said she was in fear he might kill her, and Mr Henley asked her: "Were you serious?"
Ms Johnson replied: "Deadly serious. He was capable of it."
She had lost a job she loved after ten years - working as a carer with disabled children - because of the publicity around her trial, jurors heard.
The hearing continues.
