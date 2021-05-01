Lewes pair arrested after crash kills two men
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a crash in Lewes that killed two people.
An Audi S5, an Audi TT and a Ford Transit van were in a collision on the A27 near the Ashcombe roundabout on Friday night, Sussex Police said.
A 39-year-old Lewes man and a 33-year-old Brighton man, who were in the Audi S5, died later in hospital. The van driver, who was seriously injured, is in hospital in a stable condition.
Two men are under arrest and in custody, police said.
Officers said a 30-year-old Lewes man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving and possession of drugs.
A 29-year-old Lewes man was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police said the families of the men who died have been informed.
Anyone who saw the crash at about 22:20 BST, or has any dashcam footage, is urged to contact the force.