Elections 2021: East Sussex County Council held by Conservatives
- Published
East Sussex County Council has been held by the Conservative Party.
So far the party has picked up 26 out of 50 seats, with counting still ongoing.
The Green Party has also secured its first ever seats on the council with the party taking three wards in the election.
The final results for neighbouring West Sussex County Council are not expected to be announced until Saturday at the earliest.
Zoe Nicholson, of Lewes Green Party, said the results were a result of the "contempt that people feel they have been treated with in rural communities".
She said voters had told her while campaigning that they felt "rural communities have been forgotten" in East Sussex.
Labour retained control of Hastings Borough Council, but were left with a reduced majority as the Conservatives made gains to win eight of the 16 seats contested. The Green Party gained one seat in the Old Hastings wards.
The count is ongoing in Crawley, where Labour took a narrow victory in 2019. No party had overall control going in to the election, following resignations and the deaths of two councillors.
Worthing and Adur District Councils do not expect to return results until Sunday.
