BBC News

Elections 2021: East Sussex County Council held by Conservatives

Published
image copyrightLewes District Council
image captionVote counting continues at Lewes Town Hall

East Sussex County Council has been held by the Conservative Party.

So far the party has picked up 26 out of 50 seats, with counting still ongoing.

The Green Party has also secured its first ever seats on the council with the party taking three wards in the election.

The final results for neighbouring West Sussex County Council are not expected to be announced until Saturday at the earliest.

Zoe Nicholson, of Lewes Green Party, said the results were a result of the "contempt that people feel they have been treated with in rural communities".

She said voters had told her while campaigning that they felt "rural communities have been forgotten" in East Sussex.

image copyrightCrawley Borough Council
image captionThe count continues at K2 Crawley

Labour retained control of Hastings Borough Council, but were left with a reduced majority as the Conservatives made gains to win eight of the 16 seats contested. The Green Party gained one seat in the Old Hastings wards.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 14:22 GMT

The count is ongoing in Crawley, where Labour took a narrow victory in 2019. No party had overall control going in to the election, following resignations and the deaths of two councillors.

Worthing and Adur District Councils do not expect to return results until Sunday.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.